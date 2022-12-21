ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers will once again be helping the community this holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, the franchise will hold its annual Help The Less Fortunate event at the Elmira Family Fitness Center. From Noon until 2 pm those in need can receive free hats, gloves, socks, coats, clothing, blankets, health care products, and warm meals for free. The Family Fitness Center (former YMCA) is located at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue in Elmira.

A complete event flyer is shared below. The Elmira Pioneers, who play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), are the longest running sports franchise in local history dating back to 1885.