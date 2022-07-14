ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are proud to welcome back its annual baseball camp.

The 2022 edition will be held this Saturday, July 16 from 11 am until 2 pm at Dunn Field. The camp will also include softball as well as baseball instruction from the Pioneers coaching staff and members of the team. Price is just $50 per player, cash only, ages 5-16.

Skills to be taught will be fielding, hitting, base running and pitching. Full flyer is listed below with contact information for how you can register. The Pioneers are on the road tonight at Auburn in PGCBL action.