ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special summer at Dunn Field for the Elmira Pioneers.

Although the team saw its season come to an end Sunday in the PGCBL playoffs, the Pioneers battled their way into the postseason with their fair share of heroic comeback victories. To honor the 2022 summer season, 18 Sports takes you back on a thrill ride of the best plays of the year.

We countdown the Top 5 Elmira Pioneers plays of the summer season from Dunn Field. Check out each highlight and the list of top plays accompanied by the video montage from 2022.

5. Joe Muzio’s sliding catch in front of the dugout

4. Max Mandler shows off the leather with a diving catch

3. Aidan Blake blasts a huge home run

2. Joe Muzio hits the first home run of the season at Dunn Field

1. Bobby Marsh’s full extension catch