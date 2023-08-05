ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a summer to remember at Dunn Field.

The Elmira Pioneers, a team who won their first PGCBL West Championship since 2013, provided a summer that many fans will never forget. 18 Sports looks back at some of the most memorable plays from this championship season with the help of some music.

– Griff Yastremski’s double play at first base against Buffalo

– Joe Muzio’s monster home run over the right field fence vs. Jamestown

– John Schroeder’s RBI single that scored Kam Levesque

– Chris Bear’s friendly bounce for an RBI single in PGCBL West title game

– Elmira’s celebration after winning their division for the first time in a decade