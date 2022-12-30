BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The area’s new professional lacrosse team kicked off their season Friday night.

The Elmira Renegades opened up play in the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) at Binghamton but fell short 15-14 to the Bombers. Cody Kilcoyne scored the game-winning goal with just a minute to play for Binghamton (1-0). Elmira (0-1) will next play in their first-ever home contest next Saturday night.

The Renegades welcome the Syracuse Spark at First Arena on January 7 at 7 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow the first season of the Renegades as it progresses.

(VIDEO: Courtesy of WICZ)