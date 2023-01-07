ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Renegades earned their first-ever win in their home opener on Saturday.

The Elmira Renegades defeated the Syracuse Spark 16-11 to earn their first win in franchise history in their inaugural season in the PBLA. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association made it’s debut in Elmira in front of a good crowd at First Arena on Saturday night.

Owen Hill scored two goals on penalty shots in the first quarter and his first gave the Renegades a 1-0 lead. Maccoy Abrams would also score two goals in the first for the Renegades and a goal by Syracuse lacrosse alum Bradley Voigt gave Elmira a 6-0 lead late in the first.

The Spark would come back to tie the game at 9 but Elmira would never trail and would go on to win to move to 1-1 this season.

The Elmira Renegades host the Salem Mayhem at First Arena on Saturday, January 21st at 7:00 p.m.