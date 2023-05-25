ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a day of celebration for Elmira Express athletics.

Fresh off Elmira’s first Section IV Class AA title win in baseball on Wednesday night, Elmira sent four student-athletes off to the collegiate level. 18 Sports takes you to the signing with information on each standout below.

Donavan Smith – Signed with D-I LIU Wrestling

Drew Degnan Jr. – Signed with Lycoming College Swimming

Olivia Cleary – Signed with Hillbert Women’s Lacrosse

JA’Nyah Harris – Signed with Corning CC Women’s Basketball

