ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -The Mammoth were dealt another loss on home ice this weekend on Saturday.

The Columbus River Dragons swept a two-game series at First Arena with a 7-2 win against the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday. Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Cody Wickline and Alex Storjohann.

Brandon Beard would deflect in a shot by Tyler Becker for a goal in the second period for the Mammoth to cut the lead to 2-1. Columbus would then score five straight goals in the second period on their way to the sweep. The River Dragons defeated the Mammoth 6-2 on Friday night.

The Elmira Mammoth (0-4) begin a two-game series on the road against the Watertown Wolves on Friday at 7:30 p.m.