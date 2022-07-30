BATAVIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers have their opponent for the first round of the PGCBL playoffs.

The Pioneers had their three-game winning streak end in their regular season finale on the road to the PGCBL West Division champion Batavia Muckdogs 9-6. Elmira grad Zack Odum went 1-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI for the Pioneers. Horseheads grad and PGCBL All-Star Frank Wayman went 1-for-4 and scored a run for Elmira. Kyle Corso went 1-for-3, with two runs scored, and had three RBI’s for the Muckdogs.

The Elmira Pioneers finish the regular season at 24-21 and will be seeded fourth in the PGCBL West Division playoffs. The Pios will travel to top-seeded Batavia again on Sunday for a first round one-game playoff at 4:00 p.m.