ELMIRA, N.Y. – The spring softball season is coming soon and local umpires are in demand.

The Elmira Umpires Association will be holding their annual classes for training potential umpires. Classes begin Tuesday, February 21 at 6 pm and will run until 7:30 pm at The White Eagle Club in Elmira. Prospective umpires will be paid based on experience and local umpires will have the opportunity to participate in softball games from youth through the varsity level in the Elmira region.

If you would like to learn more, contact Paul Kujawski at (607) 331-4186 or by email at pkujawski@stny.rr.com.

