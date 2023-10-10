ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of sports action from around the region.

Tuesday night, Elmira volleyball dropped a battle with visiting Vestal 3-1. In Horseheads, the Blue Raiders swept Binghamton 3-0 and the Corning Hawks also swept U-E 3-0 in the Crystal City. Plus, the Elmira River Sharks hit the ice for the first time this season in an exhibition game.

The River Sharks fell 3-1 to Watertown on the road. Elmira now prepares for their regular season opener this Saturday night at Binghamton. Full scoreboard below from Tuesday night.

High School Volleyball

Vestal 3, Elmira 1

Horseheads 3, Binghamton 0

Corning 3, U-E 0

Chenango Forks 3, Waverly 2

Owego 3, Oneonta 0

High School Girls Soccer

Horseheads 1, Waverly 0

Ithaca 7, Lansing 0

FPHL Hockey

Watertown 3, Elmira River Sharks 1 (Exhibition)