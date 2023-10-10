ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of sports action from around the region.
Tuesday night, Elmira volleyball dropped a battle with visiting Vestal 3-1. In Horseheads, the Blue Raiders swept Binghamton 3-0 and the Corning Hawks also swept U-E 3-0 in the Crystal City. Plus, the Elmira River Sharks hit the ice for the first time this season in an exhibition game.
The River Sharks fell 3-1 to Watertown on the road. Elmira now prepares for their regular season opener this Saturday night at Binghamton. Full scoreboard below from Tuesday night.
High School Volleyball
Vestal 3, Elmira 1
Horseheads 3, Binghamton 0
Corning 3, U-E 0
Chenango Forks 3, Waverly 2
Owego 3, Oneonta 0
High School Girls Soccer
Horseheads 1, Waverly 0
Ithaca 7, Lansing 0
FPHL Hockey
Watertown 3, Elmira River Sharks 1 (Exhibition)