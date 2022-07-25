ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Pioneers infielder has received a weekly honor.

(Photo courtesy: @PGCBLbaseball)

Elmira Pioneers infielder Aiden Blake has been named the PGCBL Player of the Week. Blake had a huge week at the plate for the Pios hitting .500 with nine runs scored and nine RBI’s. The U-Mass Boston sophomore also hit a three-run home run in a win at home against Newark. Blake is batting .299 this season with a home run and 17 RBI’s.

The Elmira Pioneers (21-19) entered play on Monday a half a game back of Geneva for the final playoff spot in the west division. The Pioneers host the first-place Batavia Muckdogs on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.