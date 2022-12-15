ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another standout running back in Elmira takes his rightful place in history.

Express star Brady Keefe earned the 2022 Ernie Davis Award at the Kiwanis Luncheon on Thursday at The Clarion Inn in Elmira. Keefe had a big year in the backfield and on defense for the Express who went (7-3) and made an appearance in the Section IV Class AA Championship. Keefe becomes the first Elmira player to win the award since Dan Fedor in 2017 breaking the four consecutive win streak by players from Horseheads.

Keefe ran for 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Express this past season. The senior was a two-way starter and led the team in tackles with 59 and had 5.5. sacks and three forced fumbles. Keefe carries a 94 GPA and volunteers for Elmira Small Fry and helps out with the Strong Kids Safe Kids event.

The other nominees for this year’s Ernie Davis Award were Horseheads senior Marshall Winkky and Edison’s Deshon Cook. For Keefe, earning the award is a credit to the entire Express program.

“It’s an honor getting the award,” Keefe said. “It’s not me just winning the award, it’s my teammates, my coaches and my family who helped me get here.”

Elmira Express head coach Jimmy McCauley says all three nominees were truly deserving and he’s proud of Keefe.

“He’s a really nice kid to coach, you only have to tell him once and he soaks it up,” McCauley said. “It’s real nice when all those things happen for the award to go to the right place, but I’ll be honest with you, I don’t think you could pick a wrong person out of this group,” added McCauley.

The Express football and extended family is humbled to bring the coveted Ernie Davis Award back to the district. McCauley is honored for Keefe and Elmira.

“It’s just real nice to bring it back.”