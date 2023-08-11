ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was the chance of a lifetime for one local dancer.

Elmira’s Cami Voorhees won the Academy Awards of Dance Teen Division for best overall dance. The competition was last month in Orlando and Voorhees capped off a solid routine with a memorable win. Voorhees also models dance wear that can be seen nationally.

Over the years, Voorhees has worked her way up to the top placing in the top 20, then top 10 and five, to finally number one in the competition. The Academy Awards of Dance has evolved into one of the top competitions in the country showcasing the best talent around the nation.

Voorhees’ “Dance of a Dream Man” routine earned her the overall honor. You can watch her dance here, courtesy of YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0fxqvWFuiM

18 Sports will continue to follow Voorhees’ rise in the sport as it develops.

(PHOTO: Provided)