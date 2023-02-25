ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira wrestling standout Donavan Smith is back in the state finals.

Smith won a close bout at 152 pounds 3-2 over Landon Lazarek of Hilton in the New York State Wrestling Championship semis Saturday morning. Smith (39-1) advances to tonight’s 152 pound D-I title match at MVP Arena in Albany versus Frank Volpe (42-3) of Hauppage. The finals are scheduled for 6:05 pm.

It’s the second consecutive state final appearance for Smith who had a runner-up finish last season at Tioga High School in D-II. Smith dropped a tough 5-3 decision to Jackson Polo of Cold Spring Harbor at 145 pounds a season ago.

Donavan’s only blemish on his record this year is a 5-1 loss to Lake Highland Prep’s Claudio Torres at The Southern Tier Memorial Tournament in Elmira.

If Smith can win a championship tonight, he’ll be the first Elmira wrestler to win a state title since the late-great Jeff Reese won in 1995 at Elmira Southside.

Donavan is the son of former local wrestling great Jay Smith who was an Empire State Games gold medalist and freestyle wrestling standout. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Smith’s progress at states.

PHOTO: Elmira Wrestling