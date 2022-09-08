ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of the region’s top collegiate basketball players are ready for a new year.

Both Elmira High School graduates Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer are set to compete hard for Marist College women’s basketball again this year. Fisher and Shazer, both junior starters for the Red Foxes, grace the cover of the program’s non-conference schedule which was fully released on Thursday.

Both Fisher and Shazer are longtime friends and are bringing their brand of basketball to D-I Marist. Last year, Fisher saw her strong season come to a close due to season-ending shoulder surgery. Fisher, a point guard, led the Red Foxes in scoring per game (12.6) and assists (57) at the time of her injury after transferring from Syracuse University.

Shazer continued to excel in her role as a forward. Zaria led the team in overall rebounds (197) and was third in points per game at (9.9). Fisher and Shazer helped contribute to Elmira High School’s staggering four consecutive Section IV Class AA Championships with the final one coming in 2020. That year, the New York State Championships were called off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marist College’s season begins on Monday, November 7 when they host the Villanova Wildcats. Full schedule for Marist College’s 2022-23 season is listed below. Game times to be determined.

Nov 7 (Mon) Home Villanova Poughkeepsie, NY (McCann Arena)

Nov 10 (Thu) Home Penn Poughkeepsie, NY (McCann Arena)

Nov 12 (Sat) Away Green Bay Green Bay, WI

Nov 18 (Fri) Neutral Eastern Kentucky University Dublin, Ireland

Nov 19 (Sat) Neutral University of North Florida Dublin, Ireland

Nov 27 (Sun) Home Lafayette Poughkeepsie, NY (McCann Arena)

Dec 1 (Thu) Away Columbia New York, NY

Dec 4 (Sun) Away Vermont Burlington, VT

Dec 10 (Sat) Away American University Washington, D.C.

Dec 17 (Sat) Away Niagara Welland, ON

Dec 19 (Mon) Away Canisius Buffalo, NY

Dec 31 (Sat) Home Iona TBD (McCann Arena)

Jan 5 (Thu) Home Manhattan TBD (McCann Arena)

Jan 7 (Sat) Away Siena Loudonville, NY

Jan 12 (Thu) Away Saint Peter’s Jersey City, NJ

Jan 14 (Sat) Home Fairfield TBD (McCann Arena)

Jan 19 (Thu) Away Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) Emmitsburg, MD

Jan 21 (Sat) Home Quinnipiac TBD (McCann Arena)

Jan 28 (Sat) Home Saint Peter’s TBD (McCann Arena)

Feb 2 (Thu) Home Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) TBD (McCann Arena)

Feb 4 (Sat) Away Quinnipiac Hamden, CT

Feb 9 (Thu) Home Rider TBD (McCann Arena)

Feb 11 (Sat) Home Canisius TBD (McCann Arena)

Feb 18 (Sat) Home Siena TBD (McCann Arena)

Feb 23 (Thu) Away Fairfield Fairfield, CT

Feb 25 (Sat) Home Niagara TBD (McCann Arena)

Mar 2 (Thu) Away Iona New Rochelle, NY

Mar 4 (Sat) Away Rider Lawrenceville, NJ