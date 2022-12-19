ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two of Elmira’s top collegiate basketball talents shined Monday night in defeat.

Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer, both juniors for Marist College women’s basketball, scored at will in a 65-61 loss at Canisius Monday afternoon. Fisher scored a game and season-high of 23 points at guard while Shazer poured in 16 points for the Red Foxes (5-6). Kiara went eight for ten at the free throw line and connected on one three pointer.

Fisher hit her only three of the game with three seconds left in regulation off of a steal cutting the Golden Griffs lead to 63-61. Canisius was able to put the game away at the free throw line in the final seconds by Dani Haskell.

Canisius’ Sisi Eleko scored 15 points to lead the Golden Griffs. Next up for Marist is a home game on New Year’s Eve vs. Iona at 2 pm.