ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Express basketball standout has signed to play at the next level.

Elmira senior Jalea Abrams announced on Instagram that she has signed to play college basketball for Division II Queens College in New York City. The guard was named the Basketball Coaches Association of New York (BCANY) MVP in Class AA and was a STAC-All Conference selection last season after averaging 21.2 points a game.

The Express begin their season Tuesday night on the road against Johnson City at 7:15 p.m. Elmira will look to win its first Section IV title in two seasons after winning four-straight in Class AA.