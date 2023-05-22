ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira lacrosse product Nate Latshaw will play for a national championship.

Latshaw, a junior on defense for Mercyhurst lacrosse, is set to play Lenoir-Rhyne in the NCAA D-II National Championship this Sunday. Opening face-off is scheduled for 1 pm in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Mercyhurst (16-2) is riding an eight-game win streak heading into the title game including a thrilling 11-10 win over #1 Le Moyne in Syracuse Sunday. The Lakers trailed 10-9 with 5:33 left in the game and completed the comeback win thanks to a Jeremi Phoenix-Lefeb goal to win it.

Phoenix-Lefeb’s goal came with 1:55 remaining for the win for Mercyhurst. The Lakers will be making their first national title game appearance since 2013. Mercyhurst won its only national title

Lenoir-Rhyne (17-3) returned to the national title game for the second time in the last three years. The Bears topped Limestone 18-11 in the other national semi on Sunday.

Latshaw has secured 24 ground balls and five cause turnovers this season on defense. Nate has appeared in 17 of Mercyhurst’s 18 games on the year.

