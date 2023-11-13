ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our final Athlete of The Week of the fall season.

Congratulations to Elmira Express standout volleyball player Madi Jones who earns this week’s top honor. Jones notched 21 kills and had two blocks in Elmira’s first-ever Section IV Championship win against Corning last week.

The Express also played in their first New York State tournament game falling to Pine Bush, 3-0, last Saturday in Candor ending a season to remember. Jones was a focal point of a high-powered Express attack that made school history this year.

All season long you voted on mytwintiers.com/sports and let your voices be heard for our Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. With the winter season starting in a matter of weeks, our segment will again return in the days ahead.

Thank you for your support and commitment to our tremendous student-athletes like Jones in the Twin Tiers.