ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local fighter is getting the chance to fight on the international stage.

Elmira native Matt “Babyface” Phillips will compete in the BYB Extreme Fighting Series and face veteran Paul Hilz in a bare knuckle bout in London, England. The fight will take place at the 02 Arena in London on Sunday, June 25 and Phillips will represent the United States versus Hilz, who is from the host city.

Last year, Phillips signed a five-fight deal with BYB Extreme and has been looking for this big opportunity to showcase his skills. Already at (3-0), Phillips shared the news on his personal Facebook page Thursday, that full post is below.

18 Sports will continue to follow Phillips’ career as it continues to unfold. In case you missed it, hosts Kyle Nuss and Nick Ketter spoke with Phillips on a recent episode of Twin Tiers Overtime. The special interview dives into Phillips’ newly-signed fight deal and the excitement for the future. https://www.mytwintiers.com/video/twin-tiers-overtime-special-edition-matt-phillips-signs-with-byb-extreme-fighting-series/8394948/