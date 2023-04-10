ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball product continues to excel at the next level.

Max Odum, a junior at second base for Wells College baseball, has been named the college’s Male Athlete of The Week for the Express. After recently connecting on his 100th career hit, Odum has simply been tearing up the opposition at the plate.

In five home games this season, Max has gone 11-for-16 with 11 total hits. That list of hits includes three triples, three doubles, 10 RBI and one stolen base. Odum leads the Express in RBI with 17 total and stolen bases with 12. Max also is the all-time leader in stolen bases in program history.

Max’s twin brother, Zack Odum, is batting .315 with 8 RBI on the season as a junior outfielder for the Express. On the season, Max is batting .309 with one home run and 17 RBI.

Wells (7-18) next plays at Medaille College (6-16) Tuesday at 3:30 pm.