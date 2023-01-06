ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grad Zaria Shazer put together a strong performance Thursday night.

Shazer, a junior forward for the Marist College women’s basketball team, earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in The Red Fox’s 56-43 win over Manhattan College. Fellow Elmira High School grad Kiara Fisher, a junior guard, had nine points in 18 minutes for Marist (6-7).

Manhattan was paced by Brazil Harvey-Carr who scored 11 points for The Jaspers (5-9).

Shazer currently leads the team in scoring at 14.5 points a game and rebounding with a 6.2 per contest. Fisher is second on squad in points per game putting up 12.8 per game.

Next up for Marist College is road test at Siena College Saturday at 2 pm.