POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a night for the record books for one of Elmira’s top basketball talents.

(PHOTO: Marist College Athletics)

Zaria Shazer, a senior forward for Marist College, scored her 1,000th career point as a member of the Red Foxes. Shazer scored a two-point basket in the third quarter eclipsing the mark. Zaria paced the overall attack for Marist with 16 points as the team dropped a tough 51-36 home loss to Drexel Wednesday night.

Fellow Elmira High School graduate and Marist senior guard Kiara Fisher was not in the lineup.

On the year, Shazer leads the team in points per game with 16.5 in eight total games so far. In November, Shazer tied a career-high with 29 points in an 84-76 win over Lafayette. With the mark, Shazer becomes just the 28th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Marist (2-6) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when the team heads to UAlbany (6-3) this Saturday at 2 PM.