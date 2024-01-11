ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira High School graduate Zaria Shazer had a special night Thursday.

Shazer, a senior forward for Marist College women’s basketball, scored a game-high 27 points in the Red Fox’s 65-55 win over Rider University. It was the first win of 2024 for Marist (3-11, 1-3 MAAC) while Rider dropped to (4-9, 1-3 MAAC) overall. Fellow Elmira Express grad Kiara Fisher scored 13 points with nine rebounds and five assists.

Shazer also tallied eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Zaria was just two points off of her career-high of 29 points that she scored earlier this season at Lafayette in November.

Shazer was a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line and even connected on a three pointer, just her third of the season. Zaria also connected on 10 shots from the floor, a season-high this year.

Next up for Marist College is this Saturday when they host Niagara. Opening tip is slated for 4 PM.