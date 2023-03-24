VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WETM) – Tioga wrestling star Emily Sindoni is looking for another national crown.

Sindoni battled her way into the quarterfinals at the NHSCA Girls National Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach on Friday at 126 pounds. In three matches, Sindoni shutout each opponent she faced at the tournament and earned two wins by pin.

In her first match, Sindoni pinned Serenity Perez of Connecticut in 37 seconds to advance. Then, Sindoni locked up a major decision win over Pennsylvania’s Zoe Furman 9-0. And, in her final bout of the day Sindoni earned her second pin in 56 seconds over Mckinley Jovanovic of Maryland.

Saturday, Emily will take on Gianna Daniele of Massachusetts in the quarterfinals. Sindoni is the defending NHSCA Champion and won a New York State Championship for Tioga High School this past season.

Next year, Sindoni will compete for Utica University women’s wrestling in their first-ever season. Utica will be coached by Lansing standout and former Cornell wrestler Connor Lapresi.

Also of major note, Elmira’s Donavan Smith is also competing for The Express at 145 pounds in the boys senior division and has also advanced to the quarterfinals. Donavan was a New York State runner-up the past two seasons for Elmira and Tioga High School.

More on Smith and Sindoni throughout the weekend.