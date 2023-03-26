VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WETM) – Emily Sindoni became a two-time national champion on the wrestling mat on Sunday.

Tioga wrestling standout Emily Sindoni won a second straight national championship at the NHSCA Girls National Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach on Sunday. The senior defeated Lexy Pabon of Maryland 7-1 in the finals at 126 pounds to become a two-time national champ. Sindoni scored a takedown 13 seconds into the match and led 2-0 after the first period. The Utica University commit added an escape and two more takedowns in the second period to take a 7-1 lead. Sindoni also won a New York State Championship for Tioga this past season.

Four other Tioga wrestlers earned All-American Status. Junior and state champ Caden Bellis finished in third place at 138 pounds, junior and two-time state champ Ousmane Duncanson took home fifth place at 152, junior and two-time state champ Gianni Silvestri (126) and freshman Jayden Duncanson (126) each finished in seventh place.

Elmira senior Donavan Smith earned All-American status with a fifth-place finish at 145 pounds. Smith defeated Giovanni Alejandro from New Jersey 5-3 in overtime to take home fifth place.