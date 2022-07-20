FARGO, ND (WETM) – A local wrestling standout continues to add to her already stellar career.

Tioga’s Emily Sindoni earned a hard-fought second place at 122 pounds at the 2022 National Freestyle Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday. Sindoni, who won a national title at the national high school championships in March, battled her way into the finals and ultimately fell by technical fall, 12-2, to Illinois’ Caydence Diduch.

Sindoni tied the match in the first period on a two-point takedown but Diduch responded. Diduch secured a leg lace and never looked back turning Sindoni over several times to get the national title win.

Emily finished her outstanding tournament with a (6-1) overall record for the high podium finish. The junior will look to back strong next year after making her Fargo debut. Sindoni also won the 2022 New York State Girls Folkstyle Championship this past year.

Sindoni’s incredible finish caps off a memorable week for Tioga wrestling. The Tigers also saw Caden Bellis earn All-American status after winning eight matches in Fargo. Bellis finished 8th at 138 pounds to become the Tiger’s first-ever All-American.

(Photo: New York Wrestling USA)