ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal the 18 Sports Winter MVP’s.

We begin with the girls side and this year’s winner is a special talent on the mats. Congratulations to Tioga’s Emily Sindoni who earns the Winter Female MVP for her outstanding season with the Tigers. Sindoni not only won a New York State Championship, she recently won a national title in Virginia Beach.

Next season, Sindoni will wrestle for Utica University in the program’s first-ever season next year. 18 Sports will reveal the Male MVP Tuesday night at 6 pm.