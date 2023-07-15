FARGO, N.D. (WETM) – One of the state’s top wrestling talents continues to make history.

Tioga’s Emily Sindoni, a national high school champion, has her sights set on a another milestone. After placing second last year, Sindoni is off to a strong start at the USA Junior Girls Freestyle Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

Sindoni won her first three matches, including an opening-round pin in just 45 seconds over California’s Mikayla Marquez. Emily then went on to pin Gianna Daniele of Massachusetts in the first period at 1:49. Then, Sindoni won by tech-fall over #15 Taylor Miess of Colorado in the round of 16.

Sindoni will next face Aubrianna Smith of Oklahoma in the round of eight quarterfinals. Emily will compete for D-II D’Youville next year in college. Stick with 18 Sports for more on Sindoni’s tournament in Fargo.

(PHOTO: Provided)