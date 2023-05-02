ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the nation’s top high school wrestlers is changing her college choice.

Tioga’s Emily Sindoni, a two-time national champion, has flipped her college wrestling choice and will now compete at D’Youville University in Buffalo. The news comes after Sindoni initially committed to Utica University previously this year.

According to the family, the school is a much better fit for Sindoni’s post-wrestling career choice in the medical field. Emily has ambitions of becoming a surgeon and is excited to learn and compete under coach Carlene Sluberski, a coach with USA Wrestling and international experience.

Sindoni has emerged as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Twin Tiers history having won national, state, and regional championships. Emily has proved to be a model of success while working her way up to the top at Tioga High School. Sindoni just won her latest national title in Virginia Beach in March.

18 Sports will continue to follow Sindoni’s career as it progresses at the next level.