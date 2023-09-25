ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga’s Emily Sindoni continues to make history.

The recently graduated wrestler from Tioga High School was enshrined into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Oklahoma over the weekend. Sindoni, 18, also received the Steve Silver Outstanding Wrestler Award recognizing the top girl’s wrestler in New York.

Sindoni won a New York State and National Wrestling crown this past year before embarking on her college career at D’Youville University in Buffalo. Emily will be on the wrestling team and is looking to make an even bigger impact at the collegiate level.

Sindoni will go down as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Twin Tiers history for helping grow the sport of women’s wrestling and her outstanding accomplishments.