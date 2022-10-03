ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top national and local wrestlers is getting a well-deserved honor.

Tioga New York State Champion and Junior Freestyle National runner-up Emily Sindoni will start the new year ranked high in the country. USA Wrestling released their 2022-23 preseason rankings and Sindoni comes in at #3 at 122 pounds.

Sindoni, who won a national title at the girls tournament this past March and then capped off an impressive week at Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota this past summer. Emily went (6-1) overall record for high podium finish in her Fargo debut.

Sindoni also won the 2022 New York State Girls Folkstyle Championship this past year and continues to prove herself on the mat. Emily is also a driving force in Section IV and the entire state in helping women’s wrestling evolve and grow in the future.

Tioga and Sindoni will look to defend their New York State overall and dual meet crowns when the new season starts up next month.

(Photo: New York Wrestling USA)