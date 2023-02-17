TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top high school female wrestlers in the nation has made her college plans.

Tioga wrestling standout Emily Sindoni has signed her national letter of intent to wrestle for Division III Utica University. The senior has had quite the career on the mat for the Tigers. Sindoni captured a national championship for Tioga in Virginia last year. Sindoni is also a two-time state champ, a two-time Section IV champ, and a Junior Nationals runner-up. She is currently ranked number one in the nation at 126 pounds.

Utica University added a women’s wrestling program last fall and the Pioneers will make their debut in the 2023-24 season.