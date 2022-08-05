ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A NASCAR driver on the rise is looking forward to coming back to The Glen.

Erik Jones, the 26-year-old who just signed a multi-year extension with Richard Petty Motorsports to drive the #43 car, will compete at The Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21. This year’s race will be televised live on the USA Network at 3 pm.

Jones’ best finish at Watkins Glen International in NASCAR was fifth in the 2018 race. Last year, Jones said the team didn’t get the result they were looking for after finishing 27th. This year, Jones has two top-five finishes and had a strong run at Pocono on the circuit securing 9th place just two weeks ago.

Coming into this year’s race at Watkins Glen, Jones expects two things: a packed house and a strong finish. Jones discusses the huge crowds that Watkins Glen always brings out, nearly 100,000 fans are expected at the region’s largest outdoor sporting event.

We speak with Jones on his love for Watkins Glen and the excitement surrounding the race.