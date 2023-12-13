ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 61st ever Ernie Davis Award will be presented on Thursday.

For over six decades, it’s the award that’s earned by the area’s top high school football player. As voted on by local coaches and media members, each year one football player from the Elmira area will have the name forever enshrined next to the Elmira Express Ernie Davis’ name.

The award will officially be revealed Thursday at Noon at Elmira’s Clarion Inn at the Kiwanis Luncheon. Elmira quarterback Evan Garvin, Horseheads running back Braddock Salisbury and Edison lineman Brycen Guinnip are the finalists. Below, take a look at the year-by-year results of who won local football’s most coveted prize.

Ernie Davis Award – All-Time Winners

1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy

1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame

1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame

1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame

1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside

1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA

1969: Jim Savino, Southside

1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison

1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside

1972: Jim Greene, EFA

1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame

1974: Jamie Krum, Southside

1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads

1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame

1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame

1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA

1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison

1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA

1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA

1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside

1984: Dan Callahan, Southside

1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame

1986: Joe Paradis, Edison

1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame

1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads

1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA

1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame

1991: D’Andre Fulmer, EFA

1992: John Maio, Notre Dame

1993: Orlando Smith, EFA

1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame

1995: Josh Trexler, EFA

1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame

1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads

1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison

1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame

2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame

2002: Paul Harnas, Edison

2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, EFA

2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads

2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame

2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads

2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside

2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame

2009: Terrell Brown, EFA

2010: Jordan Shay, Southside

2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira

2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira

2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira

2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira

2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame

2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira

2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads

2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads

2020: (No Award, COVID-19)

2021: Ryan Scott, Horseheads (Spring), Riley Loomis, Horseheads (Fall)

2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira