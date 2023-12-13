ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 61st ever Ernie Davis Award will be presented on Thursday.
For over six decades, it’s the award that’s earned by the area’s top high school football player. As voted on by local coaches and media members, each year one football player from the Elmira area will have the name forever enshrined next to the Elmira Express Ernie Davis’ name.
The award will officially be revealed Thursday at Noon at Elmira’s Clarion Inn at the Kiwanis Luncheon. Elmira quarterback Evan Garvin, Horseheads running back Braddock Salisbury and Edison lineman Brycen Guinnip are the finalists. Below, take a look at the year-by-year results of who won local football’s most coveted prize.
Ernie Davis Award – All-Time Winners
1963: Ray Fratarcangelo, Elmira Free Academy
1964: Mike Malone, Elmira Notre Dame
1965: Jack Leonard, Notre Dame
1966: Joel Ramich, Notre Dame
1967: Charley Collins, Elmira Southside
1968: Dana Carpenter, EFA
1969: Jim Savino, Southside
1970: Mark Riopko, Thomas A. Edison
1971: Sam Crumpton, Southside
1972: Jim Greene, EFA
1973: A.J. Nassar, Notre Dame
1974: Jamie Krum, Southside
1975: Brad Clark, Horseheads
1976: George Swan, EFA; and Matt Riordan, Notre Dame
1977: Steve Ramich, Notre Dame
1978: Bruce Stayments, EFA
1979: Marty Chalk, EFA; and Eric Rice, Edison
1980: Blaine Fowler, EFA
1981: Tony Prettyman, EFA
1982: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1983: Pete Curkendall, Southside
1984: Dan Callahan, Southside
1985: Jim Polcyn, Notre Dame
1986: Joe Paradis, Edison
1987: Bob Grosvenor, Notre Dame
1988: Bert Conklin, Horseheads
1989: Kevin Murphy, EFA
1990: Geoff Woodworth, Notre Dame
1991: D’Andre Fulmer, EFA
1992: John Maio, Notre Dame
1993: Orlando Smith, EFA
1994: Joel Stephens, Notre Dame
1995: Josh Trexler, EFA
1996: Brad Polk, Notre Dame
1997: Nate Watkins, Horseheads
1998: Matt Tunison, Horseheads; Chris Mallette, Edison
1999: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2000: Cory Kilpatrick, Notre Dame
2001: Pat Manuel, Notre Dame
2002: Paul Harnas, Edison
2003: Joel Coon-Ribble, EFA
2004: Matt Manganaro, Horseheads
2005: Pat Schweiger, Edison; Zack Manuel, Notre Dame
2006: Luke Herrington, Horseheads
2007: Mike Ficarro, Southside
2008: Matt Buice, Notre Dame
2009: Terrell Brown, EFA
2010: Jordan Shay, Southside
2011: Trevor Maycumber, Elmira
2012: Tom Agan, Notre Dame; Glen Watson, Horseheads; Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2013: Eli Thomas, Elmira
2014: Jerry McPeak, Elmira
2015: Allaah Sessions, Elmira
2016: Derrick Stark, Notre Dame
2017: Dan Fedor, Elmira
2018: Maurice Rankins Jr., Horseheads
2019: Gavin Elston, Horseheads
2020: (No Award, COVID-19)
2021: Ryan Scott, Horseheads (Spring), Riley Loomis, Horseheads (Fall)
2022: Brady Keefe, Elmira