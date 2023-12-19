ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express will receive a posthumous honor in January.

Ernie Davis, the first black football player to win the coveted Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961, will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2024 will be enshrined on Wednesday, January 10 at 10 AM from Canton, Ohio. Canton is the same city as the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Davis starred at Elmira Free Academy where he played football under the legendary Marty Harrigan as head coach. Ernie received 11 total high school letters at EFA where he exceled in football, basketball and in baseball.

In football, Davis played running back during his junior and senior seasons when he rushed for 1,314 yards and averaged a staggering 7.4 yards per carry. Davis scored a then school record 138 points (23 touchdowns) over the course of two seasons in the Blue Devil backfield.

Ernie played at Syracuse from 1959-61 and became the Orange’s first two-time first-team All-American. Davis and Syracuse won their first and only National Championship in 1959. Sadly, Davis passed away two years later from leukemia.

Ernie was the #1 overall NFL Draft selection in 1962 and his #45 jersey was retired by the Cleveland Browns without ever playing a single down. Davis was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979. Syracuse University named their football field Ernie Davis Legends Field at the JMA Wireless Dome in 2009.

Along with late-greats Jim Brown and Floyd Little, Ernie Davis’ iconic #44 is retired by Syracuse University. And, each year, the top local high school football player from the Elmira region is honored with the annual Ernie Davis Award.

