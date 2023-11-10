HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A local baseball standout has earned a special opportunity.

Eugene Barber, an Elmira Heights native, was named the new manager of the Horseheads Hitmen baseball franchise. Barber joins the team after a successful stint as an assistant coach with the Elmira Pioneers for four seasons.

The Hitmen are a new member of the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) and will enter their second season when action begins this summer. Last year, the Hitmen went (7-33)

Barber, an Edison baseball standout, went on to serve as a fitness coach at Elmira College and Corning Community College after graduating from Cazenovia College. Eugene then went on as the head coach for Edison High School’s junior varsity team and was the owner/manager of the Elmira Athletics independent franchise.

“Stepping into the role of Manager for the Horseheads Hitmen is an incredible honor, and I am thrilled for the exciting challenge ahead,” Barber said in a release.

“I bring a relentless work ethic and determination, a true grind mentality. I am eager to infuse this spirit into every aspect of our game, fostering growth, passion, and an unwavering commitment to success,” added Barber.

“Get ready for a season filled with the thrill of hard work, the dedication that breeds champions, and a shared pursuit of greatness. Together, we rise!”

The 2024 NYCBL schedule will be released in the coming months.

(PHOTO: Provided)