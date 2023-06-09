ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports shares its full interview with the Chemung County IDA’s Chairman.

Friday, we sat down with IDA Chairman, Mark Margeson, to discuss the future of First Arena. After Mammoth Sports & Entertainment was evicted over unpaid bills and lack of financial documentation related to the venue as tenant, the IDA and Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will assume management of a new Elmira hockey team this year.

The team name will be determined in the weeks to come and First Arena will be reopening in the very near future. Margeson tells all to 18 Sports on what to expect.

Below, full topics discussed on First Arena: