CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are heading to the Section IV playoffs.

The Elmira boys basketball team jumped out to 24-6 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 81-67 win on the road against Corning on Tuesday. Elmira clinched a spot in the Section IV Class AA tournament with the win. Chris Woodard led the way for the Express in scoring with a team-high 19 points. Logan Booker scored a game-high 28 points for the Hawks.

Corning and Horseheads entered their final game of the regular season on Tuesday tied atop the STAC West standings. The Blue Raiders lost on the road to Ithaca 73-64. Jeremy Truax had a game-high 29 points for Horseheads. Ithaca can clinch the STAC West with a win against U-E on Thursday. A loss by the Little Red would result in a 4-way tie between Ithaca, Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads.