ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express will head to sectionals with momentum.

The Elmira girls basketball team ended their regular season with a 48-41 win at home against Chenango Forks. The Express led 27-22 at the half. Forks would open the second half on a 6-0 run to take a 28-27 lead in the third quarter. Elmira would regain the lead and led 34-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Ellie Clearwater led the way in scoring for the Express with a game-high 19 points. Laila Burchard added 11 points and Payton Ross had nine points for the Express. Elmira senior standout Jalea Abrams sat out the game with an illness. Alyssa Spechio had a team-high 13 points for the Blue Devils.

The Express will next play in the Section IV Class AA tournament.