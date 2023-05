ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express fell at home to an undefeated opponent on Monday.

The Elmira boys lacrosse team lost at home to undefeated Ithaca 14-4. Sam Brenen-Buseck had an impressive performance in goal for the Express with 20 saves. Ryan Stukey and Landon Cook each scored two goals for Elmira. Owen Simons and Greg Gorsky each scored three goals for the Little Red who are the 16th-ranked team in the state in Class B.

Check out the highlights from Monday night.