PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles had a big first period on their way to a win at home on Saturday.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team scored four goals in the first period on their way to a 6-3 win at home against SUNY Brockport. The Soaring Eagles wasted no time as Nicholas Domitrovic scored just 16 seconds into the game to give EC an early 1-0 lead. Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk, Chance Gorman, and Kerfalla Toure also scored first period goals to give the Purple & Gold a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period.

Elmira College (5-4) hosts Skidmore College on Friday at 7:00 p.m.