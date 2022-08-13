ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – The stars of PGA Tour Champions return to En-Joie GC next weekend.

The field is set for the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open in Endicott. The tournament begins next Friday and 2021 champion Cameron Beckman will try to go back-to-back at En-Joie. Horseheads native Joey Sindelar will return home to compete in nearby Endicott.

Big names in the field include Ernie Els, John Daly, and Vijay Singh. To view the entire field for the 2022 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open click on the link below.

https://www.dsgopen.com/2022-field/