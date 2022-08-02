ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s coming down to the finish.

Finalists have been revealed for the brand new team name for Elmira’s first-ever professional box lacrosse squad. Fans submitted their best names to the Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) website at PBLA.com.

The finalists are:

Elmira Tilt

Elmira Express

Elmira Renegades

Elmira Huckleberries

Last month, First Arena tenant and PBLA Commissioner, Steve Donner, announced that Elmira would be one of the inaugural seven franchises in the league. Play will begin in December for the PBLA and a national scouting combine is scheduled for later this month at First Arena August 26-28.

Help decide the team name for the Elmira franchise on PBLA.com. More on the future of league along roster moves and scheduling revealed in the coming weeks.