ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pioneers were dealt a loss by first-place Batavia at home on Saturday night.

The Batavia Muckdogs scored six runs in the second inning on their way to an 8-6 win over the Elmira Pioneers at Dunn Field. Gil Merod hit an RBI single up the middle to give the Pios a 3-2 lead in the first inning. The Muckdogs answered back with six runs in the second inning and a three-run double to left by Kyle Corso gave Batavia a 7-3 lead.

Corso went 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBI’s and a run scored for the Muckdogs. Merod went 3-for-4 with two RBI’s for the Pioneers.

The Elmira Pioneers (15-18) are on the road against the Newark Pilots on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.