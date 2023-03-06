ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Marist College has become the unofficial capital of Elmira basketball.

Former Express standouts and now Marist stars Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer have earned conference honors. Both Fisher and Shazer were named to the All-MAAC second-team for their outstanding play this season.

Shazer, a junior forward, leads the Red Foxes in scoring with 16.2 points per game along with rebounds per game with 7.1. Fisher, a junior guard, is second on the team right behind Shazer in scoring at 14 points per game. Kiara also set a program record with 44 points this year in a single-game for Marist.

Next up for Marist (12-17) is the first round of the MAAC Conference Tournament against Rider (9-20) on Tuesday afternoon at 12:30 pm. The game will be televised on ESPN+ The Red Foxes are seeded seventh while Rider is tenth in the conference tournament.