ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira standout basketball players will start the year off with preseason accolades.

Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer were named to the MAAC All-Preseason First-Team on Tuesday as players for Marist College Women’s Basketball. Both are entering their senior seasons when action begins in November.

Below, information courtesy of Marist College Athletics on both players.

Fisher, a senior guard, is coming off a strong junior year while making second-team all-conference. She led the Red Foxes in assists, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and tied for the team lead in steals while averaging 13.8 points per game.

Fisher scored a MAAC-leading 44 points against Mount St. Mary’s on January 19, going 16 for 16 from the free-throw line. Her 44 points is a new Marist College record.

Shazer is coming off a junior season in which she was named to both the All-MAAC Second Team as well as the MAAC All-Academic team. She led the Red Foxes in total minutes & minutes per game, points, free throws made, total rebounds and tied for the team lead in steals while averaging 16 points and seven rebounds per game.

Against Quinnipiac on January 21, Shazer scored a career-high 29 points and collected a season-high 16 rebounds.

Marist opens up the 2023-24 season at home on Thursday, November 9 versus Army at 7 pm. The Red Foxes finished (12-18) last year.

(PHOTO: Marist College Athletics)