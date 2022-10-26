ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night will bring plenty of rival games on The 18 Sports Blitz.

High school football will again take over the spotlight in the Twin Tiers. In the Northern Tier League (NTL), Troy (8-1) hosts high-powered Canton (8-1) in a game that will decide local bragging rights. In New York, the Elmira Express (5-2) will host Horseheads (4-3) in an Elmira area battle.

Plus, Elmia College men’s and women’s hockey open up the 2022-23 season and the Elmira Mammoth is on the road in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Full Friday night schedule listed below for The 18 Sports Blitz at 11.

Friday Football – 7 pm

Canton at Troy

Horseheads at Elmira

NP/Mansfield at Wellsboro

Wyalusing at Towanda

#1 Tioga at Athens

Corning at Ithaca

#5 Waverly at Norwich

Schuyler Storm at Dryden

Local Hockey Games

Utica at Elmira College Women’s Hockey – 4:30 pm

Nazareth College at Elmira College Men’s Hockey – 7:30 pm

Elmira Mammoth at Watertown Wolves – 7:30 pm