LOS ANGELES (WETM) – It’s been a great start to the pro baseball season for one former local player.

Jimmy Yacabonis won his second game in a week for the New York Mets in relief in a 5-3 win on the road over the LA Dodgers. Yacabonis (2-0) played for the Elmira Pioneers in 2012 and the 31-year-old reliever made his MLB debut in 2017 for Baltimore.

On Wednesday, Yacabonis threw 2 2/3 innings of work with one strikeout while surrendering two hits and one run. Yacabonis won his first game as a Met this past Sunday at Oakland. Jimmy has also spent time in the big leagues with Seattle, Miami and Tampa Bay.

The Mets signed Yacabonis as a free agent in December. Yacabonis took over for Max Scherzer who was suddenly ejected from the game after three innings of work due to an illegal substance on his pitching glove.

Scherzer faces an automatic 10-game suspension which can be appealed. The Mets (12-7) play in San Francisco (6-11) Friday night at 9:45 pm.